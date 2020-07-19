Nick Jonas' 'Close': Here's Behind-the-scenes Clip Of The Song

Nick Jonas is among the most popular celebrities in America. He entered the world of theatre at the young age of seven. Nick Jonas released his debut single album in 2002, which caught the attention of the record label Columbia Records. Jonas then went ahead to form a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin, together known as The Jonas Brothers. Today, along with being a very important part of The Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas is also an acclaimed solo artist and an internet sensation. He has made several hit songs over the years. With all that said now, here are the behind-the-scenes from Nick Jonas’s popular song, Close. Read on:

Close: BTS

The song, Close, is sung by Nick Jonas. He recorded the song for his third studio album, Last Year Was Complicated. Popular Swedish singer, Tove Lo, has also provided vocals for the song. The song, Close, is written by Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, Robin Fredriksson, Tove Lo, and Mattias Larsson. The song released on March 25, 2016, by the Island, Safehouse, and Republic Records as the album’s lead single. The song features Nick Jonas and Tove Lo.

In this video, Nick Jonas says that he feels he does his best work as far as possible. He said that at first, it seemed easy because it was a closed place but he didn’t know that there would be a choreographed dance on the cement ground in underwear. Nick Jonas has said that a lot of people might find it very easy but it is actually a very hard thing to pull off until one 'gets into that space'. Nick Jonas said that luckily, he feels he was into 'that space' while shooting the song.

While having a candid chat with an entertainment daily, Nick Jonas was asked about the theme of the song. He explained that the song all about how he 'can't open up and be vulnerable with someone'. The tune of the song was released days before the release of the song, through many social media posts.

