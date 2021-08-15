Nick Jonas Flaunts His New Home Studio And 'new Toys'; Priyanka Says 'miss U Already'

Actor-singer Nick Jonas recently took to Instagram and posted a video while showcasing his ‘new toys’. Apart from his fans, the singer received a lovable reaction from his wife and global sensation Priyanka Chopra. In the video, the Sucker singer revealed that he has upgraded his home studio and was excited to share a glimpse of it with his fans.

Nick Jonas gives a glimpse of his new studio toys

“Just got home, new toys!” Nick announced as he panned the camera to show the room. “The studio is finally coming together in the house,” he added. Priyanka was one of the first ones to comment below and wrote, “Hahaha miss u already baby.” Nick and Priyanka reunited after a long time after Nick travelled to London to spend some quality time with his wife. Priyanka on the other hand has been staying in London ever since the pandemic struck as she is busy shooting for her upcoming Citadel in the UK. Nick has jetted off back home in LA.

In the video, Nick showed his desk steadily rising from one position to another where his mic, consoles, a computer was placed for him to record new songs. Earlier this month, Priyanka shared a picture of Nick hugging her and revealed that he was in London with her. “He’s home," she captioned the post, geo-tagging London.

Earlier this weekend, Priyanka also shared a postcard featuring herself, Nick, and their friend Cavanaugh James. Besides her posts, fans also spotted Nick and Priyanka enjoying a brunch with her mother, Madhu Chopra wherein Priyanka couldn't keep her hands off him. The couple appeared to be engrossed in conversation before Priyanka planted a kiss on Nick's cheek and continued their discussion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has been stationed in London for almost a year now. She has been busy with her upcoming projects. She wrapped Text For You earlier this year in the UK before she dived into the making of Citadel, a series in which she stars opposite Richard Madden. Apart from her international projects, Priyanka also made headlines for her upcoming Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

IMAGE: PRIYANKACHOPRA/Instagram

