Nick Jonas Flaunts His ‘stone-studded Big Starfish Brooch’ On Sets Of 'The Voice'

American singer Nick Jonas has been a part of The Voice since season 18 of the reality show. After staying away from the show for one entire season, Nick has returned to the singing reality show as a coach. He recently gave his social media followers a sneak peek into the latest episode of the show. In the video, he was spotted flaunting a big brooch on his coat.

Nick Jonas flaunts his rock-studded Starfish brooch

Nick Jonas recently took to his Instagram handle to share a reel video in which he was flaunting a huge starfish brooch on his coat. The reel began with focusing on the rock-studded brooch and zoomed out with Nick sitting in his chair and winking at the camera. In the caption, he wrote, "Big Brooch Energy 😉 #TheVoice".

Fans showered him with heart and heart-faced emoticons in the comment section. Here's how fans of the Jealous singer reacted to her video.

Nick Jonas on The Voice

Nick posed with the official poster of the show before it went live. He wore a vertical stripes navy blue coloured pantsuit with a white t-shirt. Nick completed his look with a starfish brooch and white and blue coloured sneakers.

Nick Jonas' Instagram was filled with photos, videos and stories from the sets of the singing reality show. One hour before the filming of the show began, Nick uploaded a reel on his Instagram handle in which he said, "All right one hour till we are live. I'm here on the Voice. Let's do this." In the caption of the video, he wrote, "@nbcthevoice here we go!".

The Voice has been shooting with the live audience. Nick gave a sneak peek into the show five minutes before it went live via Instagram stories. He showed his chair and also gave a peek into the screen showing the live audience. He also praised Devan Blake Jones from his team for his performance and thanked the audience to vote for him.

