Nick Jonas Gives Health Update On Malti Marie Post Spending 100 Days In NICU; 'All Is..'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently the talk of the town after they announced that they had welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas into the world. It was on the occasion of Chopra's very first Mother's Day that the couple opened up about the health issues their daughter faced as she spent over 100 days in the NICU. Nick has now shared an update on the little one's health and assured fans that 'all is good'.

Nick Jonas shares health update about daughter Malti Marie

The singer spoke to Entertainment Tonight and opened up about his daughter's health. He mentioned that although the little one did not have the easiest start to life, 'all is good' now. He called the experience of becoming a dad 'life-changing' and said, "Malti is amazing". He also mentioned that being a father to the 6-month-old gives him 'a lot of joy'.

Nick recently took to Instagram on the occasion of Mother's Day and penned down a note about the 'rollercoaster' the family had been through over the 'challenging few months'. In his note, he revealed that their newborn daughter spent over 100 days in the NICU and was now 'finally home'. He also extended Mother's Day wishes to his wife as he called her an 'incredible mother'. He was 'overjoyed' as he announced that the couple's daughter was home and wrote-

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

About Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's daughter

The couple confirmed on January 22 that they had welcomed their daughter into the world through a surrogate. They shared a statement online that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family." Wishes began to pour in for the happy couple as they began a new chapter of their lives as parents.

Image: Instagram/@nickjonas