Nick Jonas Misses Priyanka Chopra As He Shares An Adorable Pic Of Them On Instagram; View

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share an adorable post as he seemed to be missing his wife Priyanka Chopra. The singer posted a picture of himself with Priyanka and shared it with an adorable caption expressing how much he misses her. In the picture shared, the two celebrities can be seen caught in a candid moment which made fans love the picture.

Nick Jonas shares romantic pic with Priyanka Chopra

Taking to Instagram Nick Jonas shared a picture where he was seen wearing a white full sleeve t-shirt and Priyanka donned an elegant saree. The two appeared to be sitting outdoors as their pet dog lay peacefully beside Nick. The two were seen clicking in a candid moment and fans simply loved the picture as per the comments. Nick Jonas shared the post and wrote a caption that said “Her”. He claimed that that's all that the post is about as he is missing his love. The actor added a heart emoji and ended his caption. Fans were quick to comment on the post and shower it with likes. Within a couple of hours, the post garnered over a million likes and over 2 thousand comments. Fans wrote how adorable the post was and called the couple cute in the comments section.

A number of emojis were also used by fans to express how amazed they were by the post shared by the singer. Prominent personalities also commented on the post expressing how adored they were by the post shared by him. Besides that, Nick Jonas recently shared a post expressing gratitude towards fans for the five-year anniversary of his album Last Year was Complicated. Nick shared the album art within the post and wrote a long caption conveying all his emotions for the success of his album even after 5 years since its initial release.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has been working on two major projects for which fans are extremely excited. The actor will be seen in the much-awaited film The Matrix and fans are quite excited to see her in the esteemed franchise. Further on her film Text for You is currently under post-production. The release date for the film hasn't been announced yet, however fans eagerly wait for her next project.

Image: Nick Jonas Instagram

