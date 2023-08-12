Nick Jonas Recalls 'difficult Game’ He Played During Wedding With Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra in 2018. The couple got married in an extravagant ceremony limited to friends and family in attendance. The couple got married in both Indian and Western style ceremonies.

3 things you need to know

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been married for a year and a half.

The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2021.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra reside in the United States of America.

Nick Jonas recalls ‘difficult funny game’ at his wedding

Nick Jonas has always been vocal about his wedding with Priyanka Chopra. In a new interview with People magazine, the Sucker singer revealed details about the Indian rituals. He spoke about the jaimala ceremony that happened at the wedding.

(Nick Jonas referred to his jaimal ceremony in the interview | Image: JerryMimi/Instagram)

The singer-songwriter recalled, “There's this one moment in Indian weddings where the bride and groom are lifted on the shoulders of their family members and there's sort of a game that's played where this garland is put on each other. They try to be the first to put the garland on the other. And it's surprisingly difficult, especially when you have someone as competitive as me and Pri. But whoever is the one to put it first, that side of the family is the more dominant.” He added that the game was “really fun” and a good way for the families to connect with each other.

Nick Jonas on being called ‘jiju’

Previously, in an interview with BBC Asian Network Breakfast Show, Nick Jonas addressed being referred to as ‘national jiju’ in India. The singer-songwriter mentioned that he likes being called ‘jiju’ and loves to be in India. A clip of him saying the same went viral on social media.

Nick Jonas has often expressed his love for Indian food, languages and culture. In the same interview he confessed that he is picking on phrases in Hindi that his wife Priyanka Chopra and her friends have taught him. He also added that the one thing he loves about India is the food. Mentioning his favourite Indian dishes, the singer said he relishes raita and paneer dishes.