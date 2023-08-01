Nick Jonas Shares Outtakes From July, Compares Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Month To A Movie

Priyanka Chopra has had a whirlwind July. The actress not only celebrated her birthday this month but also attended a major international event. Besides this, the actress and singer also took the time to unwind on a family vacation. Sharing outtakes from some key moments in the month recently, husband Nick Jonas compared the month of July to a movie.

3 things you need to know

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018.

They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on January 15, 2022 via surrogacy.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra regularly share glimpses of them spending time together.

Inside Nick Jonas' eventful July

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of what made for the month of July's highlights. The photo dump opened with a picture of Priyanka and him casually lounging by the beach. Malti also featured in some of the pictures - one from the yacht trip the family took followed by some beach time with her parents.



This was followed by pictures of Nick and Priyanka's time at the Wimbledon Women's final. The photo dump also notably carried a picture of an elaborate flower arrangement that spelled out 'Happy Birthday Pri'. The photo dump ended with a blurry black and white picture of Priyanka - seemingly a previously unseen picture from her birthday celebrations - showing the actress smiling while wearing a headband that read 'Happy Birthday'. Nick captioned his post, "July was a movie."

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday at Cotswolds

It appears that Priyanka Chopra brought in her birthday at Cotswolds, United Kingdom. The couple were already in the UK for the Wimbeldon Women's final which was held on July 15. They followed this up by bringing in Priyanka's 41st birthday on July 18 at an estate in Cotswolds, hinted at by Nick Jonas recent Instagram stories.