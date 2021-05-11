Nick Jonas Reveals He Would Never Add His Own Songs To His 'lovemaking' Playlist

Nick Jonas has revealed an interesting detail about his love life. The Jealous singer in an interview revealed that he has his lovemaking playlist and recommends that everyone should have one. Even though he is an accomplished singer, he would never include his own songs in the playlist. In the interview, he even revealed the reason he would not add his songs to his list.

Nick Jonas has recently made headlines for being on the newest season of The Voice. Moreover, he also dropped his new solo album, Spaceman. Recently, Nick Jonas featured on the cover GQ UK. For the cover interview of the magazine, Nick was asked about his opinion about people including his songs in their ‘lovemaking playlist’. Over the years, the Jealous singer has released several sex-themed hits like Bom Bidi Bom, Levels, Close, and recently Sexual from his album, Spaceman.

While sharing his take on his songs being part of such playlists, Nick said that he finds it “flattering” and added that it is important to have a “good” lovemaking playlist. Furthermore, Jonas revealed that he has one of his own. But soon added that he would not include his own music on this playlist. Nick explained that he finds it “quite off-putting”. But he would be thrilled if people add his music to their playlists.

During the interview, Nick Jonas was also asked about his take on being considered as a sex symbol by many fans. Nick replied that he finds it “flattering” and added that attraction itself is a “nuanced” thing. He continued and said he does not take it seriously and has learnt to laugh about it. Nick Jonas further joked about how he thinks his parents are probably reading some of these comments. Jonas continued and said that being considered a sex symbol is not something he wears as a “badge of honour” and tends not to think about it since it makes him feel a little embarrassed.

Apart from posing for magazines covers and being a coach on The Voice, Nick Jonas has also been supporting the fundraiser organized by his wife Priyanka Chopra. The fundraiser has been aimed to raise enough money for those affected by COVID-19’s second wave in India. Take a look at Nick’s Instagram post for the cause.

IMAGE: NICK JONAS' INSTAGRAM

