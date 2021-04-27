Nick Jonas Reveals Life Lessons He Learned From His Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra often make headlines together for their loved-up photos and videos. The member of the American band Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, recently revealed about his life with Priyanka and said he has inculcated some life lessons from her. The couple tied the knot in December 2018.

Nick Jonas reveals life lessons he learned from Priyanka

Nick Jonas recently opened up about his married life with Priyanka on his podcast Time To Walk. In the podcast, Nick Jonas said that Priyanka had taught him about taking things simple and easy which is the one thing he wrestles with daily. It is definitely a better way to live life. Nick revealed one of the most important lessons he had learned from his wife is that one must take some time out, whether it is for a walk or a movie. One must take a step back for a minute.

The Nick Jonas' podcast, which is available on Apple's Fitness+ platform, also recalled the time Nick and Priyanka were getting to know each other better and his brother Kevin Jonas praised Priyanka for her work in Quantico. He also recalled how they were connected through Twitter before exchanging messages. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra met in New York and then in Los Angeles. They went to watch Beauty And The Beast at the Hollywood Bowl in LA. Nick also recalled that it was that day when he knew Priyanka was the one.

Nick further said that it was nice that they settled in life. He then explained how his simple life with Priyanka is reassuring and comforting. The singer said that life is the simple things that involve watching a movie at the end of the day, ordering takeouts, walking the dogs, getting to know each other better, and learning something new every day.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship trivia

Nick and Priyanka first connected via Twitter in 2016 as Nick slid into her DMs with a casual message. The two then start talking over messages. They made their first appearance in public together at Met Gala in May 2017. The two went to watch The Beauty And The Beast in May 2018, and then in August 2018, the two announced their engagement. The two finally tied the knot in a grand ceremony in December 2018.

