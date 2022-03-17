Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Chopra's Latest Post Grabs Nick Jonas' Attention; 'Killing It'

Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra took to her social media handle on Thursday to share a picture from her latest Goa trip, which caught her son-in-law, Nick Jonas' attention. The singer took to the comments section of Madhu Chopra's post and cheered on his mother-in-law alongside other fans and followers. The picture saw Priyanka Chopra's mother smiling from ear to war as she donned a casual denim dress.

Nick Jonas reacts to mother-in-law Madhu Chopra's latest post

Madhu Chopra headed to her social media account on March 17 and shared a picture of herself in a summer dress, which she took to the next level as she accessorised it with earrings and bangles. The picture grabbed the attention of several netizens, who took to the comments section and lauded her for her look. Notably, one of the comments on the post was from her son-in-law, Nick Jonas, who wrote, "Mother in law killing it" as he was in awe of her picture on social media.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently surprised their fans and followers as they revealed that they had welcomed their firstborn into the world via surrogacy. Several colleagues, well-wishers and actors and musicians from the industry congratulated the new parents in town as the couple embarked on a new chapter of their lives. They also asked for privacy to focus on their family as they made the announcement online. The couple broke the news as they wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Although the couple is yet to give a glimpse of their daughter, fans caught a glimpse of the child's toys through Chopra's post on Instagram. The Bollywood star shared a photo dump online, which included a few soft toys next to a Krishna idol. Fans were immediately excited as they caught a glimpse of the happy couple's daughter's toys and flooded the comments section of the post.

