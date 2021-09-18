Nick Jonas Shares Glimpse Of Birthday Celebrations, Gets A Special Cake Delivery

American singer Nick Jonas is overwhelmed by all the love he was showered on his 29th birthday. However, the best surprise he received a five-tier cake for him in the middle of his concert. Nick was pleasantly surprised with a golf-themed birthday along with an arrangement of balloons.

On Saturday, Nick took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the cake. He captioned the photo and wrote, “Overwhelmed by all the birthday love from everyone yesterday. Thank you so much for all the kind messages, signs at the show, and posts! I had an amazing night celebrating in Nashville - look at that cake!![sic].”

The video of the birthday celebrations at the concert was also posted by fan accounts on Instagram. In the short clip, Nick along with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin can be seen amused looking at the giant cake. While Nick read the envelope that came with the birthday surprise, Joe asked if the cake is from his wifey and wondered if she going to pop out of the cake. Following which Nick waited a bit to see if she would really pop out, and grabed a piece of the cake.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas pens beautiful birthday wish for husband Nick

Priyanka, on the other hand, also shared a loved-up post for Nick on his birthday. She posted a picture with her arms wrapped around Nick from his birthday bash and wrote, "Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you..[sic]"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in two grand ceremonies in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The power couple loves indulging in PDA and never leaves a chance to express love for each other. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy shooting for the upcoming international web show Citadel in London. While Priyanka is busy shooting for her upcoming projects, Nick is busy with his band's concert, Jonas Brothers: The Remember This Tour.

