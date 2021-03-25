Nick Jonas Shares Still From 'This Is Heaven"; Fans Call The Song "Heavenly"

Nick Jonas has quite recently released his latest album titled Spaceman which has a fresh list of tracks by the singer. He has been actively promoting this album on social media and his songs have already received a strong viewership on YouTube. Among the list of songs in Spaceman is This is Heaven, which has been rapidly gaining popularity among the audience. Nick has shared a still from the music video of the song in his recent Instagram post, which took no time in yielding excited reactions from his fans.

Nick Jonas shares moment from This is Heaven

The music video of Nick Jonas’ This is Heaven has been released on YouTube only a few days back. It has already received over a million views and has largely garnered a positive response from the masses. The singer has posted a moment from the 4-minute music video, which shows him in the character while singing, with a mic in hand. He simply wrote in the caption of this post, “I’m a believer”, which is part of the song’s lyrics. His fans promptly started sending their reactions in the comments section, paying all kinds of compliments to this song. Some of them even made witty puns by calling the song “heavenly”.

Nick Jonas had opened up a while back about this album during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He revealed during the interview that the absence of Priyanka Chopra had driven him into creating this album. Priyanka had flown to Germany for the shooting of Matrix 4, which made him begin working on the album. In another interview with Apple Music, he had revealed that Priyanka was also his inspiration behind creating this album.

Images courtesy: Nick Jonas' Instagram comments

Nick Jonas first began his professional singing career with his brother Joe and Kevin in their band which was known as the Jonas Brothers. After having a successful run, the brothers eventually broke up the band to pursue their respective music careers as solo artists. He has released several of his popular songs in the last few years, including Right Now, Remember I Told You among others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.