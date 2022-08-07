American actor Nicola Peltz has managed to grab the international headlines over the past few months due to her ongoing tensions with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. Reportedly, the cold war between the two originated in April this year and rumours suggest that things are not fine between them.

Amid rumours of her strained relationship with Victoria Beckham, Peltz recently headed to her social media handle and shared a cryptic post detailing the difficult and vulnerable state of her life.

Nicola Peltz shares a cryptic post

On Saturday, Nicola Peltz took to her Instagram handle and shared an emotional message with her fans. She shared a picture where she can be seen lying on the bed with her eyes full of tears. Along with the photo, Peltz also poured her heart out about the hard time she is currently going through. Although Peltz did not directly talk about her strained relationship with Victoria Beckham, she did mention things that clearly hint at their turbulent relationship.

Peltz wrote in the caption, "Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me."

Further thanking her fans for the constant love and support, Peltz continued, "I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me."

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post came online, fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Thank you for sharing! Sending you love and hugs" and another wrote, "Thank you so much for sharing this! This post definitely gives courage to many of us! Sending you love!"

Image: Instagram@nicolaannepeltzbeckha