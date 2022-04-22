Ghost Rider fame actor Nicolas Cage surprised fans with splendid news about expecting his first child with his wife Riko Shibata. During his recent appearance on Kelly Clarkson's talk show, the actor revealed the gender of the baby and shared that he's all set to be a girl dad soon. His appearance on the show comes nearly after a long hiatus of 14 years.

The actor who is busy promoting his upcoming film 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' spoke to host Kelly Clarkson about being a father soon. "I'm gonna have a little girl," the actor confessed on the show. The actor even shared his excitement about becoming a father again as he excitedly quipped, "I'm gonna announce some big news for everybody -- I'm gonna have a little girl." Not only that, but Cage also went on to reveal the baby name that he and his wife have already picked out.

Nicolas Cage reveals unborn child's name

Nicolas not only piqued the curiosity of the fans with the fabulous news, he even revealed his daughter's name. While revealing the name, he mentioned how the name of the unborn will have a connection to his favourite song ever written, The Beatles' 'Across the Universe' from their 1970 album 'Let It Be,' and also his father's name, August Coppola, He said, "Her name is gonna be Lennon Auggie. I'm gonna call her Lenny for short."

For the unknown, Nicolas and Riko Shibata tied the knot last year in Las Vegas. The actor who already is a father to sons, Weston Cage Coppola and Kal-El Cage from his previous marriages to Christina Fulton and Alice Kim also spoke about being excited to finally become a girl dad as he called the "biggest adventure" of his life.

According to People magazine, the actor has been married four times before marrying Shibata in Las Vegas. He got married to Patricia Arquette in 1995 and divorced her six years later. Then he got married to Lisa Marie Presley for 107 days in 2002 before divorcing her in November of that year. In May 2004, the procedures were declared final. Three months later, in northern California, the Oscar winner married Alice Kim. They welcomed their son Kal-El, now 16, in October 2005 and divorced nearly a decade later. In 2016, the former couple formalised their divorce.

Image: Instagram/@nicolascageftriko9464