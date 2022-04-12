As Nicolas Cage, who is among the notable American actors and filmmakers, is set to depict his version of himself in his upcoming Lionsgate film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the star recalled the time when he first got the pitch for the film.

While speaking to Variety at the New York premiere, the actor revealed how he was left in absolute horror when he learnt that he will be essaying a version of himself, called Nick Cage in Tom Gormican's directorial film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Nicolas Cage goes candid about his role in the upcoming Lionsgate film

While opening up about the time he was approached for the film, he revealed that there was no muscle in his body that told him he should play a character named Nick Cage and added what an absolute horror it was. He further recalled how his director wrote him a very intelligent, sensitive letter, and in that letter, he realised that he was a true film enthusiast that liked some of his earlier work.

He said, "There was no muscle in my body that told me I should play a character named Nick Cage, it was absolute horror. However, the director wrote me a very intelligent, sensitive letter, and in that letter I knew he was a true film enthusiast that likes some of the earlier work. He wanted to make a movie that was about people, not about caricatures or cartoons.”

More about The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

It is the upcoming 2022 American black comedy action movie scheduled to be released in the United States on April 22, 2022, by Lionsgate. The movie will feature Nicolas Cage as a fictionalized version of himself, Pedro Pascal as Javi Gutierrez, Tiffany Haddish as Vivian, Sharon Horgan as Olivia Henson, Alessandra Mastronardi as Gabriela, Jacob Scipio as Carlos, Neil Patrick Harris as Richard Fink, among others.

