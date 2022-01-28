Nicolas Cage's 'The Old Way' Is All Set To Release Later This Year; Details Inside

The Old Way is an upcoming American Western film directed by Brett Donowho, starring Nicolas Cage in the lead role. In the film, Nicolas Cage will be seen in an unusual avatar of a cowboy. He is all set to bring the inimitable blend of manic energy and some deadly action moves to the classic. The Gone in 60 Seconds actor in the movie will be seen embarking on a quest for vengeance. So, here we bring you details about the much-awaited film's release.

When will Nicolas Cage starer The Old Way release?

According to the reports of the deadline, Saban Films has acquired the North American and other overseas territory rights to The Old Way from the director Brett Donowho. The distributor company is currently planning a theatrical and VOD release for the movie sometime during the fourth quarter of 2022. Unfortunately, the exact release date of the film is not yet confirmed by the makers but fans can expect its release by the end of this year.

About the film The Old Way

The Old Way is a western revenge saga. In the film, Cage is all set to play Colton Briggs, a former gunslinger who has retired and is living a peaceful life. He takes care of his family and also runs a store. He has moved over from the life of a gunslinger. But a series of events force him to again pick up his pistols and return to his old world when a group of outlaws murders his wife. However, getting his revenge is very challenging and difficult now, as Colton is the father of a young girl (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). So, to track down the murderer of his wife, the gunslinger decides to take his daughter with him in his quest for revenge.

The film is produced by Donowho, Cage, Sasha Yelaun, Robert Paschall Jr., Johnny Remo, R. Bryan Wright, Micah Haley, and Saturn Films. Executive producers of the film include Joshua Bunting, David Haring, Christian Mercuri, Mehrdad Moayedi, Fred Roos, and writer Carl W. Lucas.

The cast of the film

The film has an interesting cast line-up with Nicolas Cage playing Colton Briggs, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Brooke, Shiloh Fernandez as Boots. Other actors who will appear in the film are Noah Le Gros, Nick Searcy, Abraham Benrubi, Clint Howard, Kerry Knuppe, Adam Lazarre-White and Craig Branham.

Image: Instagram@nicolascagefans