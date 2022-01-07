'The Godfather III': Nicolas Cage Reveals He Asked Director For Role In Iconic Franchise

Nicolas Cage was recently part of The Hollywood Reporter's roundtable interview, which also included Peter Dinklage, Simon Rex, Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Majors. During the conversation with the publication, Cage was asked about a film he wanted to be part of was not allowed to and he spoke about his wish to play a role in The Godfather III. He opened up about how he spoke to his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola, the director of the film about his willingness to be part of the final film of The Godfather franchise, but to no avail.

Nicolas Cage recalls he asked Francis Ford Coppola for a role in The Godfather III

After being asked the question during the interview, The Ghost Rider actor mentioned he had an 'embarrassing answer' to give. He opened up about how he approached his uncle and told him he believed he 'ought to be' in his film. He told his uncle and director that it would be a 'good idea' to cast him in the film. However, his uncle refused and Cage revealed he 'really wanted' to get a role in the film from the iconic franchise. The Godfather III saw Al Pacino, Andy Garcia, Sofia Coppola, Diane Keaton and other iconic actors take on pivotal roles. Although Francis Ford Coppola rejected the idea of Nicolas Cage starring in the film, the duo has worked together in the past. They joined hands for Peggy Sue Got Married in 1986, which also saw Kathleen Turner take on a pivotal role.

The Hollywood star was last seen in Pig in 2021 and played the lead role in the Michael Sarnoski directorial opposite Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte and others. He recently broke some personal news to his fans and followers as he announced that he and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together. A representative of the duo spoke to People magazine and mentioned that the happy couple is 'elated' by the news. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 16, 2021. This will now be the actor's third child after Kal-El and Weston, from his previous relationships.

Image: AP