Nicolas Podany Joins 'Powerpuff Girls' Live-action Pilot As Supervillain 'Mojo Jojo'

The Powerpuff Girls is a popular superhero animated series from the late 90s. It is being adapted into a live-action series at the CW. Earlier, actors to play the lead super girls were revealed. Now, another actor has joined the Powerpuff Girls cast in a pivotal role.

Live-action Powerpuff Girls cast Nicolas Podany as Mojo Jojo

According to Variety, The Powerpuff Girls pilot at The CW has found its Mojo Jojo in Nicolas Podany. He will play Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr. on the live-action series. As a kid, the nerdy, power-hungry, insecure Jojo was obsessed with The Powerpuff Girls, despite his father’s grudge against them. However, he finds his sweetness and rage in constant battle with them as an adult.

In the cartoon, Mojo Jojo was the main antagonist of The Powerpuff Girls. He was initially a helper chimpanzee to Professor Utonium before he accidentally caused the incident that created the superhero girls. Jojo’s own DNA was mutated in the process, turning him into a supervillain.

Nicolas Podany is a graduate of Juilliard in New York City. He was seen as Albus Potter in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Podany’s acting credits include Netflix’s Archive 81, and The CW series Hart of Dixie. The previously announced Powerpuff Girls cast has Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup, the three lead superheroes. Earlier this week, Donald Faison was added to the series as Professor Drake Utonium.

Being in development back in August 2020, the series is now simply titled Powerpuff. Based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the new show sees the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever? More details will be revealed ahead.

The Powerpuff Girls pilot will be directed by Maggie Kiley and is written by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier. It is bankrolled by Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Diablo Cody will executively produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Maggie Kiley. Erika Kennair will serve as one of the producers. It is yet to begin production.

