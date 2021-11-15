Nicole Kidman On Playing Lucille Ball In ‘Being The Ricardos’: 'I Fell In Love With Her'

Nicole Kidman celebrated the recent screening of the much-awaited biographical movie, Being The Ricardos, and opened up about essaying the role of Lucille Ball in the film. She revealed that she fell in love with her character the moment she read the script.

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, Being The Ricardos, follows the love story of actors, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The movie is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video after a limited release by Amazon Studios on 10 December 2021.

Nicole Kidman on her role as Lucille Ball: 'I had massive trepidation a month prior'

After Aaron Sorkin's Being The Ricardos premiere, the team interacted with the press about the movie. Nicole Kidman received a standing ovation for her performance during the post-screening Q&A session, Variety reported. When asked about whether she was confident about essaying the role of a comedian, the actor revealed that she had massive trepidations about a month prior. She added that Aaron had to get on his phone and send her emails saying, "You've got this." Nicole said that though it was frightening it was incredibly exciting.

Talking about her character in the film, Kidman mentioned that while she loved Lucille Ball and her show, I Love Lucy, she was unaware of the woman behind the lipstick. While speaking about how she fell in love with Ball, she said, "I fell in love with her as I was reading the script. I realised what she was doing (was) trailblazing for women.”

Javier Bardem role as Desi Arnaz is also receiving much love and appreciation from the audience. Talking about the positive reactions to his performance, Bardem said that he was obsessed with Arnaz and his skills as a comedian. “I was obsessed with him and his skills as a comedian, as a person, as a producer and a musician at that time while being a foreigner in this country,” Bardem said

'Being the Ricardos' cast

Apart from Kidman and Bardem, other popular actors in the movie include JK Simmons as William Frawley, Tony Hale as Jess Oppenheimer, Nina Arianda as Vivian Vance, Linda Lavin as older Madelyn Pugh, Alia Shawkat as Madelyn Pugh, and Jake Lacy as Bob Carroll Junior.

(Image: AP)