Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Divorce From Tom Cruise & Meeting Her Now-husband Keith Urban

Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman recently talked about her marriage and subsequent divorce from actor Tom Cruise. Even though typically the former couple is shy about commenting on their separation, according to Fox News, while speaking to a fashion magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, for its upcoming October issue, Kidman has discussed the immense media scrutiny their relationship had welcomed in the 1990s. Read on to know more.

Nicole Kidman opens up on her separation from Tom Cruise

The report suggests that Nicole Kidman's acting career began to be eclipsed by all the attention surrounding her personal as well as married life. However, looking back at those times, the actor sees only her culpability in the media narrative. With a laugh, Kidman told, I was young, I think I offered it up? Maybe I've gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I'm always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way."

The Emmy and Oscar-winning star added, "I'm wary at times, and I've been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach." She highlighted that the experience left her heart 'open' when she finally met her now-husband and country singer Keith Urban.

Kidman concluded, "My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, 'How's your heart?' And I apparently responded, 'Open.'"

Kidman and Cruise's romance bloomed on the sets of Days of Thunder. The couple tied the knot only six months after the film was released in 1990. They remained together for more than a decade before finally parting their ways in the year 2001.

Kidman met Urban during an event almost four years later in 2005 and Urban said he knew the actor would one day become his wife. The couple has been inseparable ever since. It was only recently, Urban talked about their engagement while revisiting the place where it happened, New York City, on the Today show. The singer had noted that he popped the question somewhere along the Hudson River. '

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kidman has appeared in numerous award-winning films. The two-time Emmy winner has been featured in films like American Civil War, Boy Erased: A Memoir, How to Talk to Girls at Parties, Aquaman, among others. The list of upcoming Nicole Kidman's movies includes Being the Ricardos, miniseries Expats.

Image: AP