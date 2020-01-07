Nicole Kidman's Other Best Movies That Can Be On Your 'to-watch' List After Bombshell

Nicole Kidman has been a part of the Hollywood film industry since 1983. The actor has starred in some of the most successful films and has always received rave reviews for her acting skills. Kidman was recently seen in the movie Bombshell, which was a box office success as well.

Here are some of the best movies of Nicole Kidman that you can watch:

The Hours

Nicole Kidman starred in the movie The Hours, which was released in the year 2002. The movie also starred Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep, Stephen Dillane, and Miranda Richardson. The movie delves into the lives of three women who have somehow dealt with suicide in their lives. Kidman played the role of Virginia Woolf, the famous writer of modernist literature. The actor has been greatly commended for her portrayal of the writer.

The Others

The Others is a horror-thriller movie which was released in the year 2001. The movie traces the story of Grace, who lives in a dark family house with her two children. The children are convinced that the house is haunted. Grace then slowly discovers the paranormal truths of the place. The movie was directed by Alejandro Amenábar. It also stars Fionnula Flanagan, Christopher Eccleston, Alakina Mann, and James Bentley.

Destroyer

One of the most memorable roles played by Nicole Kidman was for the movie Destroyer. The actor plays the role of a police detective who reconnects with the world after an undercover assignment. The movie is directed by Karyn Kusama. The movie was released in the year 2018 and it starred Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany, and Sebastian Stan.

Eyes Wide Shut

The movie Eyes Wide Shut was released in the year 1999. It starred Kidman with Tom Cruise, Madison Eginton, Jackie Sawiris, and Sydney Pollack. It is directed by Stanley Kubrick. The movie traces the story of a New York City doctor, Dr. William Harford, played by Cruise, who goes on a sexual and moral discovery. Kidman plays the role of Tom's wife Alice Harford.

