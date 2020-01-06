Keith Urban Wears Platform Shoes To Match Nicole Kidman's Height At Golden Globes 2020

Keith Urban was spotted at the Golden Globes 2020 which was held in Los Angeles on Sunday in a pair of lace-up brogues with platform heels. The country singer was accompanied by his wife, Nicole Kidman who is popular for her roles in films like Moulin Rouge, Days of Thunder and The Others. It looks like Keith chose to go for the chunky soles in order to match up with his wife's towering stature. But still, there was a gap of just a few inches between the 52-year-old singer and the Big Little Lies actor which is very evident. The two rocked their dazzling look together and posed on the red carpet regardless of the wife’s high stilettos. Read more to know about Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

Congrats to two of my musical heroes - Bernie Taupin and @eltonofficial on their Golden Globes win tonight !!!!!!! We love you both !!!! Congrats to @TaronEgerton too!!!!!! - KU #GoldenGlobes #Rocketman pic.twitter.com/Oxx6WpVkqG — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) January 6, 2020

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole owned the red-carpet with a floor-length red number with a thigh-high split by Atelier Versace. She accompanied the dress with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, an Omega watch and jewellery by Fred Leighton. While her husband, Keith kept it neat in a bespoke suit, which he glammed it up with a classic pure black tie. Before getting married to Keith Nicole was married to Tom Cruise and she expressed her love for wearing heels after they got divorced. She said, “Well, I can wear heels now!" and actor is 5.9 feet tall. Nicole got married to Keith in June 2006 and they currently reside in Australia.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have donated $500,000 to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service as they battle the brutal bushfire season. Their statement is as follows: 'Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia.' pic.twitter.com/b3E9LcQdQv — Nicole Kidman (@NicoleKidman) January 5, 2020

