Nina Dobrev's First Look From Netflix's Upcoming Rom-com 'Love Hard' Out; See Pics

Nina Dobrev is set to make her appearance on Netflix with the upcoming romantic comedy Love Hard, whose first glimpses were released by the streamer recently. The movie revolves around a young girl, who, in order to meet her online crush, travels all the way to his hometown on Christmas, but ends up getting catfished. The film, which is being helmed by Hernán Jiménez, also stars Jimmy O. Yang and Darren Barnet in pivotal roles.

Dobrev will helm the role of Natalie, a hopelessly romantic soul who finds herself unlucky in love till she matches with the 'apparently' handsome guy Tag. She further decides to travel across the country to meet her ideal match, only to realise that she has been catfished by Tag's friend Josh. The movie will stream exclusively on Netflix from November 5.

Nina Dobrev's first look in Love Hard out

Taking to her Instagram account recently, the actor uploaded a string of photos revealing the film's pivotal characters. Captioning it, she wrote,"#LOVEHARD COMES OUT ON @NETFLIX ON NOVEMBER 5TH‼️ I CAN'T WAIT FOR YOU TO SEE THE FILM

[here’s your exclusive first look]."

As per Netflix, the movie's synopsis reads

An LA girl, unlucky in love, falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for the holidays, only to discover that she’s been catfished. This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love."

The movie is being bankrolled by Wonderland Sound and Vision, while Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing have written their screenplay. Apart from the leading cast, it also stars Harry Shum Jr., James Saito, Mikaela Hoover, Heather McMahan, Lochlyn Munro, Rebecca Staab and Takayo Fischer. The film has been extensively shot in Vancouver, Canada.

Meanwhile, Dobrev, who was last seen in the series Fam and featured in Run This Town, clocked fame with her stint as Elena Gilbert/ Katherine Pierce/ Amara in The Vampire Diaries. She essayed the role from 2009 to 2015. Love Hard also marks Never Have I Ever fame Darren Barnet's second movie. The actor rose to fame with his Paxton Hall-Yoshida role in the Netflix series.

