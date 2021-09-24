'Reunion': Nina Dobrev, Chace Crawford Begin Shooting, Announce With A Goofy Pic

Nina Dobrev and Chace Crawford treated fans with a selfie as they announced that they had begun the shooting for their movie Reunion. As reported earlier, Nina Dobrev, Chace Crawford, Jamie Chung and Michael Hitchcock will soon be seen in the ensemble comedy movie Reunion. Nina Dobrev took to her Instagram and shared photos with her fellow the CW alumni Chace Crawford. As she shared the pictures Dobrev wrote that they had begun the filming of Reunion. The Vampire Diaries star wrote, "“started on @thecw now we’re here, started on @thecw now the whole team fuckin’ here” - drake @chacecrawford #ReunionMovie @ReunionMovie."

Reunion's cast also features Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell and Jamie Chung. As per Variety, the film is about a murder that takes place during a high school reunion party. The story puts a whodunit spin on the genre of awkward, post-graduation gatherings with former classmates, it unfolds during a snowstorm that leaves guests trapped in an isolated mansion. Reunion will be directed by The Perfect Date famed director, Chris Nelson and will be based on a screenplay by The Edge of Sleep writing duo, Jake Emanuel and Willie Block. Artist Road's Todd Garner, Ben Silverman, Peter Principato and Mark Korshak as well as Mickey Schiff and Lil Rel Howery will be producing the upcoming film. On the other hand, Bob Shaye alongside Billy Magnussen and Jillian Bell will serve as executive producers.

Nina Dobrev is best known for portraying Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce on The CW's supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries. Dobrev has also appeared in several feature films, including the 2012 coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the 2014 action comedy Let's Be Cops, the 2015 horror comedy The Final Girls, the 2017 action thriller XXX: Return of Xander Cage, and the 2017 science-fiction drama Flatliners.

Meanwhile, Chace Crawford is best known for his portrayal of Nate Archibald on The CW's teen drama series Gossip Girl. He is also known for featuring in the films like The Covenant, The Haunting of Molly Hartley, Twelve, and What to Expect When You're Expecting. He is currently seen as Kevin Moskowitz / the Deep in the Amazon Prime Video original series The Boys.

