'Nine Perfect Strangers’ Trailer: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy lead the retreat drama

After keeping on toes for a long time, the makers of the upcoming series Nine Perfect Strangers premiered the first trailer during the 93rd Academy Awards telecast. The series that is based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s latest book, stars an ensemble star cast including Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, and Samara Weaving.

Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer out

The story of the series is written by Kelley, John-Henry Butterworth, and Samantha Strauss. The series chronicles around a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. While keeping a track of all in the 10-day retreat was the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, the nine strangers are clueless about what destiny holds for them in-store The trailer provides an unsettling glimpse into the cult-like retreat. The show was filmed on-location in Australia under COVID-19 protocols. Nine Perfect Strangers reunites a large chunk of the team behind the successful HBO series, including Big Little Lies executive producer Bruna Papandrea and creator and executive producer David E. Kelley.



Meanwhile, last month Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret were in attendance for the first time at the 2021 Golden Globes. As per the reports by Fox News, during Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's opening monologue, the 53-year-old actress appeared with her family. Nicole was nominated for her performance in The Undoing. Kidman wore a stunning black Louis Vuitton gown for the evening's festivities, while Urban wore a simple yet elegant black-and-white tux.

