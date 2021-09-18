'No Time To Die': Daniel Craig Gets Emotional As He Bids Farewell To James Bond Role

Hollywood star Daniel Craig got emotional as he bid farewell to his iconic role of James Bond in the upcoming 007 adventure titled ‘No Time To Die’ which will mark his last appearance as a super spy.

In the latest video that surfaced online, Craig can be seen addressing the cast and crew of No Time To Die after finishing the final scenes. He fought back his tears and opened up on how he felt saying that he loved every single second of being on the sets of the Bond movies.

“A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those, whatever. But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve gotten up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @007 pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

Daniel Craig's final scene as Jame Bond in "Being James Bond"

According to Variety, the free Apple TV documentary “Being James Bond” that reflects Craig’s career also shows his final scene while filming No Time to Die that ended with his character running down an alley out of frame. The documentary chronicles his career from his iconic character from Casino Royale to his last-ever scene in the forthcoming No Time To Die.

No Time To Die to be Craig's last as James Bond

The long-pandemic delayed “No Time to Die,” will finally hit U.S. theatres on October 8. The film was earlier slated to release in April 2020. It is being reported that the film will also be the longest James Bond movie to date, clocking in at a runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes. It will have 40 minutes of footage shot with Imax’s 15/70mm film cameras, a first for the James Bond franchise. “No Time to Die” also makes 007 histories by being the first released in 3D and RealD formats.

In the film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Craigs will find himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain with dangerous technology in a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist. The film also stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, and Ana de Armas.