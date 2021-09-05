‘No Time To Die’: Daniel Craig Starrer To Be First Hollywood Film To Release In Gujarati

Daniel Craig’s upcoming film No Time To Die is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. The upcoming 007 film has received a lot of setbacks due to the COVID situation, but this didn't fade fans' craze a bit. However, Universal Pictures India recently took the excitement of Indian fans to the next level with its latest announcement. Fans learnt that apart from releasing in English and Hindi, the Daniel Craig starrer will also be released in Gujarati and that's not it, the movie will release one week prior in India than that of the US release.

'No Time To Die' in Gujarati

Indian fans’ excitement for the upcoming Daniel Craig starrer knows no bounds. Universal Pictures India released the trailer of the film in Gujarati, informing fans that there will be a Gujarati version of No Time To Die as well. The film will be the first Hollywood film to release in Gujarati.

The much-awaited film will release in India one week before it hits the big screens in the United States. No Time To Die will be released in India on September 30, along with the United Kingdom. The film will be the 25th film in the franchise and it will be Craig’s last performance as the iconic M16 agent. Watch the Gujarati trailer here.

Before No Time To Die releases, the 007 makers have decided to take an in-depth look into Daniel Craig’s James Bond journey. The Bond films featuring Daniel Crag as the M16 agent include Quantum of Solace, Casino Royale, Skyfall, Spectre, etc. The short 45-minute feature will be called Being James Bond. The feature film will also have footage of Daniel Craig’s discussions with the producers of the films, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.

Daniel Craig was recently in the news after he became the highest-paid actor. Variety revealed that the actor towers over others in the industry with his $100 million deal for the next two instalments of Knives Out with Netflix, which was released in 2019. The actor will reprise his roles in the films under two conditions. One being that Daniel Craig must star in both the sequels and that the films should have the minimum budget of the first film.

The actor also made his way to the headlines after mentioning that if his children inherited his wealth would be ‘distasteful’. The Bond actor said he wished to give away most of his money. He has two daughters, one with his wife Rachel Weisz and the other with his ex, Fiona Loudon.

(Image Credits: 007-Twitter)