'No Time To Die' Review: Netizens Rave About Daniel Craig's Swan Song To 007

Bidding adieu to one of his most iconic character, Daniel Craig played the popular British spy in Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time To Die for the fifth and the last time. Marking the 25th movie of the James Bond franchise, the industry expectations around the film were through the roof as fans expected a grandiose goodbye to the 007 agent on the big screen. Released on September 30 in cinemas, the No Time To Die Twitter reviews are out and netizens cannot stop raving about it.

Daniel Craig's No Time To Die Twitter reviews

James Bond fanatics took to time to watch the film upon its release and expressed their opinion on the final movie featuring Daniel Craig as the British spy agent. With an intense storyline along with the introduction of new characters, the movie starred Rami Malek in the role of a facially scarred villain, which drew attention on the fans. The Twitter verdict is out and here are some of the reviews that perfectly sum up the thoughts of the fans about the final James Bond film starring Daniel Craig.

Film critics were quick to voice their opinion on the film as one user wrote, ''It's not always the smoothest ride to get there, but a tremendously moving final act makes NO TIME TO DIE a worthy valedictory salute to Daniel Craig in his fifth and final stint as 007'' Satisfied fans took to their Twitter to express their happiness as one fan wrote, ''Daniel Craig’s James Bond send-off is extravagant, satisfying and moving''.

It's not always the smoothest ride to get there, but a tremendously moving final act makes NO TIME TO DIE a worthy valedictory salute to Daniel Craig in his fifth and final stint as 007. My @THR review:https://t.co/b60iP1YCA7 — David Rooney (@DavidCRooney1) September 29, 2021

This is just wow.

Daniel Craig as 007 is just awesome. It's your chance to watch him.#ABondLikeNoOther https://t.co/eMS6ph0P2m — Yash Pratap 💯 (@Yash_Prtap_Sinh) September 30, 2021

Another fan talked about how it was a fitting farewell to actor Daniel Craigs' 15-year stint as James Bond as they wrote, ''“No Time To Die” is the perfect send-off for Daniel Craig as James Bond. And it might be my favourite movie of his era!''

#movies 🎬: No Time to Die #film review – Daniel Craig dispatches James Bond with panache, rage – and cuddles - The long-awaited 25th outing for Ian Fleming’s superspy is a weird and self-aware epic with audacious surprises up its sleeve!🥰👍https://t.co/LK7fhjnv3z — Glory Dey (@GloryDey1) September 29, 2021

And maybe what you think of Ben Wishaw in the role now.



I really like him as Q. #007NoTimeToDie #JamesBond #notimetodie — Kathryn Williams (@KathW80) September 30, 2021

The spy thriller flick was released in UK and India on Friday, September 30, and will release on October 8 in the US. Along with Daniel Craig, the film also features Ana de Armas’ unflappable CIA agent Paloma, Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, a Black double-O spy, Rami Malek as Lyutsifer Safin, and Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann.

Image: Twitter/@no_time_todie