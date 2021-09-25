'No Time To Die' Star Daniel Craig Reveals Worst Injuries While Shooting As 007

Gearing up for his final outing as the much-loved 007 agent in No Time to Die, Daniel Craig appeared on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show. On the show, he candidly spoke about various aspects of his stint as the 007 agent. What stood out from his interview was the long list of injuries the actor succumbed to as he took on the role of James Bond in five films of the franchise.

Daniel Craig on the worst injuries while being James Bond

On the most recent episode of The Graham Norton Show, Daniel Craig graced the audience with his presence. On the show, the actor was asked about what injuries he succumbed to during the shoot of his upcoming film, No Time to Die, which will mark his fifth film in the franchise. The actor then revealed that he broke his ankle during the shoot of the film. He went on to speak about how the incident took place and burst out laughing by explaining it. He said, "It happened as I was walking down a plank. I wasn't even running or doing anything action-based. I just walked down, slipped and fell over, it was so stupid."

The actor also spoke about the injuries he had succumbed to while shooting for other films from the franchise. When asked about the 'worst injury,' he recalled his shoot for the 2015 film, Spectre. He mentioned that the incident took place during a shoot for a fight scene with his co-star, Dave Bautista, who is also a professional wrestler. The actor mentioned that Bautista was being gentle with him, but he told him he could 'chuck' him around a bit. However, when Bautista did, Daniel Craig injured his knee and later had to continue the shoot in a brace. He also mentioned that he mistakenly broke the wrestler's nose as he threw a punch for one of the scenes. He said, "I threw a punch and hit him on the nose. I heard this crack and I was like 'Oh God no' and ran away. I thought he was going to come after me, but he was so sweet."

Universal Pictures India recently shared some great news that Daniel Craig's upcoming No Time to Die will also be releasing in Gujarati. The film will be released in India and the United Kingdom on September 30, a week ahead of its release in the United States. Daniel Craig had earlier starred in films from the franchise including Quantum of Solace, Casino Royale, Skyfall and Spectre.

(Image: Instagram/@james_bond_no_time_to_007_die)