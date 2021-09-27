'No Time To Die' To Have Exclusive Live Streaming On Facebook On THIS Day; Read

The London world premiere of James Bond's No Time to Die will exclusively be streaming on the social networking site, Facebook, reported Variety. The social media platform has reportedly secured access to the live red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, September 28. It will stream the event live on both Facebook as well as through Oculus Venues, which is an experiential space for the Facebook-backed Oculus VR headset.

No Time to Die to stream on Facebook

The report suggests the red carpet will be broadcast from 5.30 p.m. to 7.05 p.m. local time. The event will be hosted by presenter Clara Amfo. The production will incorporate Facebook's social video tools like live comments, captioning, and Q&As.

No Time to Die features an ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris. The film is expected to hit the red carpet in London, along with Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker-Bowles. Healthcare workers and members of the armed forces will also attend the event.

The inclusive experience will allow Oculus users to access the London red carpet live stream through the updated version of the app, Oculus Venues. Facebook has also introduced an interactive AR filter on the photo-sharing site, Instagram, which will give fans a chance to put themselves in the James Bond opening sequence.

James Bond launch is one of the much-awaited premieres for the UK entertainment industry. The film was initially scheduled for release in April last year, however, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release was postponed to November and then again to April this year. Finally, the film will now be premiering in the UK on Friday, September 30, and on October 8 in the US.

Speaking about the premiere, head of entertainment partnerships for Northern Europe at Facebook, Anna Higgs called it 'one of the most hotly anticipated film releases of the past two years' and 'a landmark 25th film in the beloved global franchise.' She said that COVID restrictions are still in place and it has been a 'priority for them to work with the Bond team to ensure fans across their platforms enjoy the build-up with friends and communities.'

Image: Twitter/@no_time_todie