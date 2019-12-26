No Time To Die: What To Expect From Daniel Craig's Last Outing As 007?

Daniel Craig is returning for a final showdown as James Bond. No Time To Die is the last outing of Daniel Craig as 007. The trailer gave us a few hints regarding the movie’s plot. We already know who the main villain is - Rami Malek from Mr Robot is all set to play the Bond villain. There is also a potential appearance of the infamous Bond villain Dr. No.

Also read: Daniel Craig To Sport Grey Hair For The First Time In New James Bond Film, No Time To Die

No Time To Die- What To expect?

There is no doubt that No Time To Die is going to pack a lot of action and also provide an end for Daniel Craig’s era of James Bond. The trailer shows us various details and characters including Blofeld, Madeleine, M, Q, and another female double-0 agent (who is assumed to be Bond’s competitor in MI6). The culmination of five movies will be grand. But fans are also worried that Daniel Craig’s Bond series might become obsolete. Regardless of the arrival and introduction of a new Bond, Daniel will always be people’s favourite.

Also read: Daniel Craig Explains Why He Returned As James Bond For One Last Time

Daniel’s journey as James is an emotional one. Fans got to witness Bond’s growth right from Casino Royale to how detached he is about the mundane logistical concerns in Spectre. Daniel’s Bond went from being naive to learning not to trust anyone and that is exactly the type of spontaneity fans have loved. Bond may be perceived as the bad guy at times, but he is only motivated by his duty; to serve the Queen and country. In No Time To Die, the epic conclusion, we will witness Bond’s emotional tolerance (as we have in all other movies as well) and how he comes out as the victor.

Besides, the storyline, we will also get to see Bond’s Aston Martin DB5, with a pair of Gatling guns inside the headlights (as seen from the trailer). So this one will be packed with some intense action sequences. The movie is set to release on April 8, 2019.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.