Noah Schnapp Recalls Coming Out As Gay To Millie Bobby Brown: I Kept Trying...

Noah Schnapp is currently gearing up for the release of the fifth and last season of his show Stranger Things. The actor plays the role of Will Byers in the series. Noah came out as gay publicly in January but before that, he confessed this secret to his co-star Millie Bobby Brown. In a recent interview, the actor recalled the incident of coming out to Millie in a Party City store.

2 things you need to know

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown currently star in Netflix show Stranger Things.

The last season of the show will premiere in 2025.

Noah Schnapp came out to Millie Bobby Brown

Noah told Variety that he wanted to tell Millie in person but it didn’t work out so he just went for it. "I kept trying to do it in person with her, and it was too hard, so then I just FaceTimed her one day in the middle of a Party City and I was like, 'Millie, I'm gay,'" said the actor. Interstingly, Millie wasn’t surprised at all and just replied with, "Oh, Schnapper! You told me finally!"

(Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown first met on the set of Stranger Things | Image: Instagram)

When Noah Schnapp spoke about his sexuality in Tiktok video

Earlier in January, Noah Schnapp came out of the closet with a TikTok post in which he wrote, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was we know."

"I guess I'm more similar to Will than I imagined," he added as the post's caption. The actor was referencing his Stranger Things character Will Byers, who he acknowledged was gay and in love with his closest friend Mike. A couple of touching exchanges between Will and Mike had hinted at the same.