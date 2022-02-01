Not Selena Gomez, Chris Evans Is Rumoured To Be Dating THIS 'Warrior Nun' Actor

Rumours about Chris Evans and Selena Gomez dating had been making the rounds on the internet, but it turns out that the rumours were false. However, a new report claims that the Captain America actor is dating Warrior Nun famed actor Alba Baptista. The two reportedly met while Evans was filming The Gray Man and Baptista was filming Warrior Nun season two.

Chris Evans dating Alba Baptista?

As per a report by Daily Mail, Chris Evans is rumoured to be dating the 24-year-old Warrior Nun actor Alba Baptista, though neither of the two have made any public announcement about their relationship yet. The rumours started going around earlier this month when the Captain America actor shared a video to his Instagram story which had fans suspecting that he was in Baptista's hometown of Lisbon, Portugal.

Also, several fans noticed that the 40-year-old actor started following Baptista on Instagram in the fall of 2020, just a few months after her hit Netflix series Warrior Nun premiered in July. Baptista eventually followed Chris back in 2021, just before the filming of Season 2 of Warrior Nun began in Spain. The duo reportedly met for the first time in Europe while Alba was filming Warrior Nun and Chirs was filming The Gray Man.

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson to star in a holiday movie

As per a report by Deadline, Chris Evans is all set to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in an upcoming holiday film for Amazon Studios. The film is currently titled Red One and has scheduled to start shooting this year. The film will reportedly be a "globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy" and will set up a whole new universe to explore within the holiday movie genre.

Meanwhile, Evans will next be seen in the action thriller film The Gray Man, based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The movie is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and will also star Ryan Gosling and Dhanush in the lead roles. Evans will play the role of Lloyd Hansen, who is on a mission to track down Court Gentry (Gosling), a veteran CIA operative who is betrayed by his own agency, forcing him to become a fugitive. He will also be voicing the title character in the movie Lightyear. It is a spin-off of the Toy Story film series, serving as an origin story for the fictional human character Buzz Lightyear, who inspired the action figure of the same name.

Image: AP