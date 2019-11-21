Agatha Christie's Books And Plays That Were Adapted To The Silver Screen

Agatha Christie is the most celebrated mystery novelist in this era. The late British novelist holds the Guinness World Record as the best-selling novelist of all time. Rian Johnson’s latest film Knives Out is a tribute to Agatha Christie. There are several other movies that pay homage or are inspired by Christie’s work. So to celebrate the mystery novelist’ legacy here are some of her books that were adapted to films:

Movies based on Agatha Christie’s novels

1. And Then There Were None

Agatha Christie’s novel And Then There Were None is the world’s best-selling mystery novel, as it sold more than 100 million copies. A film adaptation of this best-selling mystery novel was made in the year 1945. The film stuck to the plot of the book and was also critically acclaimed. It won several awards and was also appreciated for its script and actor's performances.

Also read | Hard To Play Someone The Whole Globe Recognizes: Olivia Colman

2. Murder on The Orient Express

Murder on the Orient Express, the book, was published in 1934. The film adaptation of the same name was released in 2017 and starred the director of the film Kenneth Branagh in the role of Detective Hercule Poirot. The film was a hit at box-office even though it faced severe competition from other film releases.

Also read | Knives Out: Daniel Craig & Chris Evans Shine In This Black Comedy

3. Dhund

Bollywood also understood the magic in Agatha Christie’s writing. Dhund was a film based on Agatha Christie’s play The Unexpected Guest. The film, which starred Sanjay Khan, Zeenat Aman, Danny Denzongpa and other seasoned actors, was released in 1974. The film was critically acclaimed for its screenplay and actor's performances. Dhundh's screenplay was appreciated and Agatha Christie’s writing was considered to be the main reason for its success.

4. Crooked House

Crooked House is another famous novel by Agatha Christie. An adaptation of the book by the same name was released in 2017, the same year as The Murder on the Orient Express. The film starred Glenn Close, Max irons, Terence Stamp, and Gillian Anderson in pivotal roles. Though Agatha Christie’s novel was a hit, the film was not a massive box-office success.

Also read | Saadat Hasan Manto: Here Are Some Best Books Of Literature by Manto

Also read | Booker Prize: Some Of The Finest Award-winning Books To Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.