Olivia Munn Shares A Glimpse Of Her Son Malcolm Sleeping In The Spider-Man Pose; See

Olivia Munn is reaping the joys of motherhood and treating fans with glimpses from her quality time with her son Malcolm. The American actor and John Mulaney welcomed the little one at the end of 2021, and have since shared myriad glimpses cradling Malcolm.

In a short clip posted by Munn, Malcolm can be seen peacefully sleeping in a superhero avatar, pointing his pinky and index finger in the same way as the web-slinger Spider-Man.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 18, Munn shared a clip showcasing Malcolm wrapped up in a warm blanket and a cap as he sleeps in the former's lap. His hands are coiled in the exact same position as the superhero when he's about to shoot his spider webs. In the caption, Olivia wrote, "My Baby naps like Spider-Man". Take a look.

Only a week ago, Olivia shared a heartwarming picture of the father-son duo engaged in their cuddling session. Mulaney could be seen planting a kiss on the little one's neck as he looks on. "The smooshiest smoosh (And yep, our Christmas tree is still up)", she wrote in the caption.

Last month, the couple revealed their newborn's face via social media, where he can be seen covered in a puffy white blanket with a baby blue cap on. Captioning it, Olivia wrote, "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays." John Mulaney also shared the same picture on his Instagram and wrote," Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.".

Munn and Mulaney welcomed their newborn soon after it was announced that the latter is parting ways with his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, in May 2021. Anna publically announced that she was heartbroken and wished him success and fast recovery as the stand-up comedian entered a 60-day stint at a treatment facility for cocaine addiction. Their divorce was finalised on January 6 of this year.

