Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' Co-stars Condole Her Demise; 'she Was The Essence Of Summer'

Celebrated Grammy-winning singer and actor Olivia Newton-John passed away following a long battle with breast cancer. Among several tributes pouring in for the artiste, her Grease co-stars John Travolta, Stockard Channing, Dinah Manoff and more penned emotional messages and recalled their time together.

Olivia's demise was announced by her husband John Easterling via social media. He revealed that the star passed away "peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California" in the presence of family and friends.

Olivia Newton-John's Grease co-stars condole her demise

John Travolta, who played the role of Danny Zuko in Grease, took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of Olivia. He wrote, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

Your Danny, your John!"

Stockard Channing, who took on the role of Pink Lady Betty Rizzo, also heaped praise on Olivia and called her 'loveliest human being' she has met. In a conversation with People, she mentioned, "Olivia was the essence of summer – her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her," she added. "I will miss her enormously." Dinah Manoff (who played Marty Maraschino) also honoured the 'kindest, most generous' late actor, adding that she brought light and laughter wherever she went.

Olivia Newton-John passes away at 73

Olivia's official Facebook page confirmed the news of her death. The long note read, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. " Newton-John revealed in 2017 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.