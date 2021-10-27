Olivia Rodrigo Shares 'unique Gift' She Got From President Biden During White House Visit

Pop icon Olivia Rodrigo who recently appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live on October 26 discussed her trip to the White House where she met President Joe Biden. The pop icon visited the White House over the summer to help get the word out to young people about the COVID-19 vaccine. During her appearance on the show, Olivia explained how everyone she got to meet there was “so kind,” including President Biden and Dr. Fauci.

Sharing her views on the same, Olivia said, “White House is just the coolest place. I was so nervous to go. But I, like, walked in there, and there is like all these plates that like George Washington used to eat his dinner on. And all of this crazy stuff. I was like, scared I was going to sneeze and break a priceless artifact. It was crazy. But I walked out, didn't break anything. Thank God.”

Olivia Rodrigo discusses gift she received from US President Joe Biden

Following her experience, Jimmy asked if she was gifted something by Biden or if she brought her own. Sharing her views on the same, Rodrigo revealed that President Biden gave her a picture where the two are posing for a picture with aviator sunglasses. Apart from the picture, Biden also gifted her a few other gifts also including some M&Ms, a shoehorn which appeared strange to her.

Earlier, Olivia had documented her visit to the White House on her Instagram where she shared a picture with him and penned an endearing note along. During her appearance on the show, she told Jimmy Kimmel that she did not notice the unique gift she was given as it was wrapped in a bag. After listening about the gifts she received, Kimmel could not control his laughter.

“Had the absolute honor of visiting the White House today and chatting with @potus about the importance of getting vaccinated! even if you are young and not immunocompromised, getting your covid vaccination is the best thing you can do for your health and your loved ones’ health. YOU have the power to save lives. check out vaccines.gov to learn more about vaccinations and to find a vaccination center near you (it’s free and super easy.) thank you to everyone who has done their part in helping end this pandemic and thank you to President Biden, Vice President Harris, Dr. Fauci, and everyone at the White House for having me. EVERYONE GET VAXED IT’S SO IMPORTANT (sic),” she wrote then while sharing the picture with Biden.

IMAGE: Instagram/@oliviarodrigo