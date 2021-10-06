Olivia Rodrigo Reflects On Song Credits' Controversy On Her Debut Album 'Sour'

As the songwriting credits controversy for Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album had been doing rounds on the internet, the artist opened up about the same and stated that she was not here for anyone trying to discredit her work.

The controversy began a while ago when Rodrigo gave credits to the artists namely Taylor Swift, Hayley Williams, and others for her tracks, "good 4 u," "deja vu" and "1 step forward, 3 steps back"

Olivia Rodrigo talks about business struggles amid her controversy

According to the reports by Teen Vogue, Rodrigo discussed the issues about managing the business in the music industry while facing the controversy about her songwriting credits on her debut album, Sour. As she recently gave credits to Taylor Swift, Hayley Williams and other stars for her tracks, she talked about how disappointing it was to see people take things out of context and discredit any young woman's work. She further added how proud she was of her work and mentioned that she wrote all the lyrics from her heart.

“I think it's disappointing to see people take things out of context and discredit any young woman's work", Rodrigo told Teen Vogue. "But at the end of the day I'm just really proud and happy to say that my job is being a songwriter…All music is inspired by each other. Obviously, I write all of my lyrics from my heart and my life first. I came up with the lyrics and the melody for 'good 4 u' one morning in the shower.”, she added.

She further continued and revealed how writing songs about how she felt had always been easy and fun for her and added how she thinks that the business side of music has been something she’s had a harder time learning.

Olivia Rodrigo also opened up about how lucky she feels to be a songwriter and a performer and added how she was trying to remember that she wrote songs because she loved them. Reflecting on her sharing credits of the songs with other artists she talked about how sharing credit with the stars who came before her and served as her inspiration was all part of a "beautiful sharing process".

Image: AP