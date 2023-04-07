Olivia Wilde Claims Jason Sudeikis Does Not Pay Child Support Despite 'superior' Income

Olivia Wilde claimed that her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis does not pay child support following their separation despite having a 'significantly superior' income. The former couple was together from 2011 to 2020. They have two kids together, a son who is eight years old and a girl who is six. The Ted Lasso actor allegedly failed to pay Wilde's child support payments, according to fresh court filings made public by The Blast, earlier this week.

Wilde is now requesting "retroactive" financial assistance based on the actor's income as well as $500,000 (£400,000) to cover her legal costs. She continued by saying that since their breakup, she has received nothing from him and is now responsible for paying everything for their children herself, including daycare, food, clothing, and extracurricular activities. Nonetheless, Wilde did mention that she and Sudeikis shared the cost of the children's tuition.

“Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter,” Wilde stated in the court documents.

More on Jason Sudeikis-Olivia Wilde's dating life post separation

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde called off their seven-year engagement in November 2020. Months later in January, Wilde was photographed with Harry Styles at a wedding, raising speculations that the two were dating. They first met on the set of Wilde’s film Don’t Worry Darling. The couple broke up after two years of dating in 2022. According to People, a source claimed their breakup was an 'amicable' decision as they both have different priorities keeping them apart.

On the other hand, Sudeikis went on to date his Ted Lasso co-star Keely Hazell. Dating speculations around their relationship started in February 2021 when the two were snapped getting close on a stroll in NYC. The couple dated for a year and broke up in 2022.