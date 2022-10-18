Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis Slam Explosive Claims Made By Ex-nanny About Their Spat

Actor-filmmaker Olivia Wilde has been finding herself surrounded by controversies for a while now. While the actor faced several allegations of having a feud with Florence Pugh, she also came across some rumours that claimed she had abandoned her children amid her relationship with Harry Styles. Now, Olivia Wilde and her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis' former nanny made some startling revelations about their separation, which the former couple have condemned in a joint statement.

After their seven-year-long engagement, Wilde and Sudeikis announced their separation in November 2020. Since then, the couple reportedly co-parented their two kids - Otis and Daisy. However, the ex-couple's spat came into the limelight after Sudeikis sent Wilde court papers about the custody of their children while she was on stage at Cinema Con, earlier this year.

In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, the former couple's ex-nanny made several claims about their split. She revealed Wilde's romantic relationship with Harry Styles led to her and Sudeikis' split. The nanny claimed Wilde and Sudeikis' relationship ended not at the beginning of 2020 but later that year after the British actor met Styles on the sets of Don't Worry Darling. The nanny also described a bizarre incident when the Ted Lasso actor lay under Wilde's car to prevent her from seeing Styles. She added, "After I’d got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, ‘She left us. She left us!"

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis react to their ex-nanny's claims

According to a report by Page Six, the former couple issued a joint statement in order to react to the explosive claims. In the statement, they mentioned how they are upset to learn that their children's former nanny had made "false and scurrilous accusations" about them. They wrote, "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Image: AP