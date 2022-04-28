Olivia Wilde Handed Legal Papers By Ex Jason Sudeikis While She Was On Stage At CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde recently took the stage at CinemaCon for a presentation about her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, in which she will play the lead role and also direct. Olivia Wilde and popular musician Harry Styles have been dating for a while now and will also star in the upcoming film opposite each other. Things seemed to be going well for Wilde at the event that recently took place, before she received a mysterious envelope with the words 'private and confidential' that were reportedly served to her by her ex, Jason Sudeikis, as per Hollywood Life.

Olivia Wilde served legal papers at CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde reportedly got served legal documents from her ex, Jason Sudeikis, known for his role in Ted Lasso. According to reports, the documents were with regard to the custody of their children, Otis and Daisy, aged eight and five respectively. It is important to note that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were engaged for eight years, but never tied the knot. They parted ways in 2020 and the recent incident that took place at CinemaCon has left netizens in shock.

The incident took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, where CinemaCon was being held. A woman reportedly requested to be brought to the front of the stage and then handed the envelope to Olivia Wilde. The actor and director looked surprised and asked, "This is for me?" She then proceeded to open the envelope on stage and did seem phased by the contents of it. She continued her presentation about the upcoming film to the 4,100 attendees gathered there.

Jason Sudeikis has 'no prior knowledge' Olivia Wilde would be served at CinemaCon

According to Hollywood Life, Jason was unaware that his ex would be served the legal documents while she was presenting at CinemaCon. He reportedly had 'no prior knowledge' of where and when she would be handed the papers. The source mentioned that Jason Sudeikis would 'never condone' the papers being served in such an 'inappropriate manner'. They told the publication, "The papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis. Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

Image: AP, Twitter/@owildedaily