Olivia Wilde Slams Rumours Of 'abandoning' Her Kids Amid Romance With Harry Styles

Since they began dating, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have been making headlines for various reasons. The couple's 10-year age gap has been a topic of discussion among netizens and fueled rumours about Wilde's relationship with her two kids.

Recently, rumours allegedly claimed the actor-director had abandoned her children because of the British singer. In response to the gossip, Wilde spoke about how people are questioning her role as a mother and revealed that she wanted to keep her children away from the media.

In a recent interview with Elle, Olivia Wilde dismissed the rumours that claimed she had abandoned her kids for her relationship with the Grammy Award-winning singer. Wilde shares her son Otis and daughter Daisy with her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis. During the chat, The Vigilante actor said that she shares the custody of her kids with her ex. Wilde further said people question her role as a mother and assume she has abandoned her kids when she does not get photographed with them.

She said, "If I’m photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me. The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother."

Olivia Wilde says she is keeping her kids away from the media

Further in the chat, Wilde slammed the rumours and revealed that she does not want her kids to get photographed. She revealed she has to do a lot in order to protect her kids from the media. She added, "When people see me not with my kids, it’s always ‘How dare she.'"

About Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' relationship

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met on the sets of their latest film, Don't Worry Darling, back in 2020. Reportedly, the couple began seeing each other soon after Wilde's split from Sudeikis. They were first rumoured to be dating in January last year after they were photographed together at a wedding. The couple was then spotted going out for dinners and also supporting each other in their work. The two were recently rumoured to have broken up during the promotions of Don't Worry Darling, however, they soon dismissed the rumours by indulging in PDA in NYC.

Image: Instagram/@oliviawilde