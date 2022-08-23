Harry Styles Slams 'queerbaiting' Claims; Reveals Why He Stays Private About His Sexuality

Harry Styles is currently grabbing a lot of headlines, but that's not just for his music, but also allegedly indulging in 'queerbaiting.' The Grammy Award-winning singer is currently facing backlash from netizens who are accusing him of using his fashion and support for the LGBTQ community as "queerbaiting." The singer recently addressed these allegations and also revealed why he chooses to keep his sexuality to himself.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Harry Styles talked about being accused of queerbaiting. For the unversed, the term queerbaiting refers to moments when celebrities use topics surrounding the LGBTQ community to earn a fan following on the internet. As the As It Was singer was questioned about using the community as an "aesthetic" despite not identifying with it for profit, he mentioned that he is often accused of being with women only publicly. The singer further added that if he is snapped with someone in public, that does not mean that he is willing to make his relationship public.

Harry Styles said, "Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone." "If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something," he added.

The British singer, who often keeps his romantic life private, recently mentioned that he found identifying his sexuality "outdated." In a previous interview with the leading daily, the singer mentioned that he is open about his romantic life with his friends and wants to keep it personal. He also added that he focuses on accepting everybody and not labelling everything.

Harry Styles react to their fans' comments on his relationship with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde went public about their relationship in January last year, after they met on the sets of Don’t Worry Darling. During the chat with the magazine, Styles mentioned that is difficult for him to get involved in negative trolling and how his personal life gets affected. He said, "That obviously doesn't make me feel good. It's obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you're at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn't want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that."