On Akon's Birthday, Check If You Know His Real Name & Other Facts With This Quiz

Akon grew up in Senegal before emigrating to the United States, where he and his family resided in the state of New Jersey, as mentioned in IMDb. He found hip-hop and R&B music while he was there. Akon started writing and recording tracks in his home studio and the tapes were eventually sold to SRC/Universal, which released Akon's debut album, Trouble, in June 2004. On Akon's birthday, take the quiz on him to see how well you know the singer.

Akon's quiz:

1. What is Akon’s real name?

a. Ali Akon

b. Damala Thiam

c. Akon Thiam

d. Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam

2. In which year was Akon born?

a. 1971

b. 1972

c. 1973

d. 1974

3. Which of Akon’s songs was the second single in his album Trouble, which helped him rise to prominence?

a. Locked Up

b. Lonely

c. Crazy Frog

d. Konvicted

4. Which of the following singers has sung under Akon’s label?

a. Lady Gaga

b. Ludacris

c. Justin Bieber

d. Selena Gomez

5. Which of Akon’s albums had his song Right Now in it?

a. Konvicted

b. Trouble

c. Lonely

d. Freedom

6. Which language other than English has Akon sung in?

a. Senegelese

b. Bengali

c. Hindi

d. Japanese

7. What is Akon’s father’s name?

a. Mor Thiam

b. George Thiam

c. Salim Thiam

d. Aslam Thiam

8. What was Akon’s mother’s profession?

a. Percussionist

b. Dancer

c. Artist

d. Singer

e. Painter

9. At what age did Akon move to America from Africa?

a. 5

b. 6

c. 7

d. 8

10. How many instruments did Akon learn growing up?

a. 2

b. 3

c. 4

d. 5

11. How many African countries does Akon’s philanthropic venture provide light to?

a. 12

b. 14

c. 16

d. 15

12. How many years did Akon spend in jail?

a. 3

b. 5

c. 7

d. 9

13. What was Akon imprisoned for?

a. Drug ring

b. Auto-theft ring

c. Smuggling

d. Carrying illegal weapons

14. According to Akon, how many children does he have?

a. 1

b. 2

c. 4

d. 6

15. What is the name of the city that Akon is developing?

a. Beauty

b. AkonCity

c. Akoncoin

d. Peace

ANSWERS:

1. A

2. C

3. B

4. A

5. D

6. C

7. A

8. B

9. C

10. D

11. D

12. A

13. B

14. D

15. B