On Sarah Hyland's Bday, Fiancé Wells Adams Pen Wishes For 'Modern Family' Star

Reality TV host Wells Adams took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to extend wishes to his fiance, Sarah Hyland, who rose to face after her role in the hit sitcom Modern Family, on the occasion of her birthday. The duo go on several trips together and Adams posted pictures from their 'epic adventures' on the special occasion. The duo's wedding plans got pushed back owing to the pandemic and they often share pictures and indulge in PDA online.

Wells Adams pens down a birthday wish for his fiance and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland

Calling her his 'beautiful bride-to-be', Adams extended his wishes to Sarah on her birthday. He posted some of his 'favourite portraits' of Sarah and praised her 'natural elegance' in his caption. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful bride-to-be. So often I’m in awe of your natural elegance that I have to capture it. Here are some of my favourite portraits that I’ve taken of you, my love. These are all pictures from epic adventures, and I just have to say…get ready for another one 😏. I love you plus one anything you say. Happy birthday, baby!"

The couple recently embarked on a trip to South Africa, and Adams gave his fans a glimpse into their adventure. He mentioned that it was a great experience for him to show Sarah a country he loves. He urges his followers to visit the country too as he wrote, "From the breathtaking views from the Cape to the gorgeous vineyards backdropped by massive mountains in the wine country to the magnificent and timeless wildlife grazing the plains. Nothing will ever be the same for you after your visit." Alongside some quirky pictures of himself and Sarah, he also posted images of animals he saw on the trip.

The couple recently celebrated their anniversary and Sarah posted a few pictures with Adams. She mentioned in the caption that she could not wait for the day the two tie the knot and was grateful that she gets to call him her 'life partner and best friend'. She wrote, "Four years of love, travel, laughter, and trust. You’re my world and beyond. One day we’ll get married… and I CAN NOT WAIT for that day."

