Oppenheimer Set To Beat Bohemian Rhapsody As Highest-grossing Biopic

Oppenheimer had a mere $100 million budget | Image: IMDb
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was released on July 21. After almost two months, the film is still crossing box office landmarks. After its competition Barbie, which has gone way past the $1 billion mark, Oppenheimer has reached a crucial landmark as well.
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has now crossed the $900 million mark at the global box office. The film has made $903 million plus after Friday, as per Deadline, with its international collection outside US reaching $586 million. Now, the film has the challenge of reaching $912 million, which will make it the highest-grossing R-rated film ever in terms of global box office haul. Meanwhile, it is set to surpass the lifetime collection of Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), to become the highest-grossing biopic ever.
(Oppenheimer follows the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the Father of The Atomic Bomb | Image: X)
At the Chinese box office, Oppenheimer has enjoyed a good run despite a late release. After its second weekend, the film made $57 million in China. It stands behind Hollywood releases such as Fast X ($139.5 million), Meg 2: The Trench ($116.5 million) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($86.9 million) with the most box office collection in 2023.
Oppenheimer, despite being three hours long and relatively lacking in any action, has gone on to become the second highest-grossing biopic ever. It stands behind only the Clint Eastwood directorial American Sniper (2014) at the US box office, which made $350 million. With $316 million minted domestically, Oppenheimer is ahead of the likes of The Blind Side (2012), Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), The Greatest Showman (2017), A Beautiful Mind (2003), The Sound of Freedom (2023) and Straight Outta Compton (2015).