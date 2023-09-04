Oppenheimer Surpasses Inception To Become The Highest Grossing Non-Batman Nolan Film

Oppenheimer has been kicking up a storm at the worldwide box office since its late July release. The film has marked yet another uber-successful Nolan outing to the cinemas. The Cillian Murphy-led biographical drama recently crossed yet another milestone set by the director himself.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer released in a double feature alongside Greta Gerwig's Barbie on July 21.

Barbie's worldwide collections currently stand at $1.38 billion and counting.

Oppenheimer's worldwide collections currently stand at $850 million and counting.

Oppenheimer surpasses Inception at the worldwide box office

Up until now, Christopher Nolan's 2010 science-fiction action film, Inception held the title of being the director's highest grossing non-Batman movie. Oppenheimer, with its stellar performance at the global box office has now usurped this title. The relevance of the milestone comes from the fact that Nolan's Batman films make for a superhero franchise - which in turn significantly ups the stakes when it comes to collections.

(Cillian Murphy and Leonardo DiCaprio in a still from Inception | Image: IMDb)

Oppenheimer's current global box office earnings stand at $850 million. Inception ended its dream run at the worldwide box office in 2010, earning upwards of $837 million. While Inception was the fourth highest grossing Hollywood film of 2010, Oppenheimer - yet to conclude its theatrical run - currently holds rank three in the list of this year's highest-grossing Hollywood films.

Christopher Nolan breaks his own record

Inception concluded 2010 at the worldwide box office, at rank four. Ahead of it that year, were films Toy Story 3 which collected upwards of $1.068 billion, Alice in Wonderland which grossed $1.025 billion and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 which earned upwards of $951 million. Oppenheimer on the other hand, follows Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie with the latter having earned $1.35 billion.