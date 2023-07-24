Oppenheimer Bhagavad Gita Scene Set To Be Slashed After Anurag Thakur Expresses Discontent

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s new film, landed in a controversy because of a scene involving the Bhagavad Gita. In response to this, the central government has asked for the said sequence to be removed from the movie. Central Minister Anurag Thakur expressed his unhappiness over the contentious scene. This resulted in swift action from government sources.



Anurag Thakur has a word with CBFC

Thakur, who holds a key position in the central administration, conveyed his concerns directly to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He made it clear that scenes deemed offensive or disrespectful to religious sentiments, particularly those linked to the Bhagavad Gita, will not be tolerated.

Oppenheimer had garnered attention for scenes that did not go down well with religious groups. The presence of contentious content related to the revered Hindu scripture, Bhagavad Gita, fueled the debate surrounding the movie.

Given the significance of the Bhagavad Gita in Hinduism and the sensitivity of religious sentiments, the government's decision to intervene and direct the removal of the disputed scenes underscores the importance of maintaining communal harmony and respect for religious beliefs.

CBFC to review Oppenheimer more carefully

As per the government's directive, the Central Board of Film Certification will now closely review the content and take necessary measures to ensure the removal of objectionable scenes. The move is aimed at addressing the concerns expressed by Minister Anurag Thakur and upholding the principles of cultural and religious sensitivity.

The decision to edit the film to adhere to established guidelines for religious representation in cinema aligns with India's commitment to maintaining a diverse and inclusive society. The authorities are keen to strike a balance between artistic freedom and preserving religious reverence, aiming to prevent any potential escalation of unrest or public discontent.

The move may prompt discussions on the subject of artistic expression, censorship, and respecting religious beliefs in the realm of Indian cinema. Filmmakers and content creators are increasingly navigating the complexities of portraying sensitive subjects while adhering to the principles of cultural sensitivity.

As the film Oppenheimer undergoes modifications to comply with the government's directives, the broader debate surrounding creative freedom and the safeguarding of religious sentiments will continue to be a pertinent topic in India's cultural landscape.