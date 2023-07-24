Before its release, Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, generated significant buzz among movie enthusiasts. The film hit the theaters on July 21 and clashed with Greta Gerwig's Barbie. In India, Oppenheimer had the upper hand in what is being dubbed the 'Barbenhemier' clash. Now, the film has proven its mettle at the Indian box office by surpassing expectations and leaving its Bollywood competitors behind by a considerable margin.

Oppenheimer narrates the biographical account of J Oppenheimer, 'the father of the atomic bomb'.

The makers of the film have reserved the maximum IMAX screens globally despite MI7 still running in cinema halls.

The film has also claimed the title of Hollywood's biggest opener in India in 2023 so far.

Oppenheimer goes on a record-breaking spree

According to early estimates, Oppenheimer collected a remarkable Rs 17.25 crore on its third day at India box office. The film had already performed well in its first two days, earning Rs 31.75 crore on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, Oppenheimer had an overall English occupancy of 56.66% and a Hindi occupancy of 26.46%, as per Sacnilk. Oppenheimer's collection in three days stand at Rs 49.28 crore.

(Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as the 'father of the atomic bomb' | Image: Twitter)

Christopher Nolan's film outperformed Greta Gerwig's Barbie by a considerable margin, claiming the title of the highest weekend grosser for a Hollywood film in India this year. It also surpassed the opening day collections of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Vin Diesel's Fast X and Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick 4.

Oppenheimer outperforms Bollywood releases

Not only has Oppenheimer outperformed Hollywood counterparts, but it also left major Bollywood releases behind in terms of numbers. Its first-weekend collection in India is only behind Pathaan and Adipurush. Oppenheimer surpassed the collection of several Bollywood films, including Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, The Kerala Story, and Satyaprem Ki Katha, in the first three days.