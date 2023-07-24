Quick links:
Oppenheimer box office collection witnessed an upward trend over the weekend (Image: Oppenheimer film/Twitter)
Before its release, Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, generated significant buzz among movie enthusiasts. The film hit the theaters on July 21 and clashed with Greta Gerwig's Barbie. In India, Oppenheimer had the upper hand in what is being dubbed the 'Barbenhemier' clash. Now, the film has proven its mettle at the Indian box office by surpassing expectations and leaving its Bollywood competitors behind by a considerable margin.
3 things you need to know
According to early estimates, Oppenheimer collected a remarkable Rs 17.25 crore on its third day at India box office. The film had already performed well in its first two days, earning Rs 31.75 crore on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, Oppenheimer had an overall English occupancy of 56.66% and a Hindi occupancy of 26.46%, as per Sacnilk. Oppenheimer's collection in three days stand at Rs 49.28 crore.
(Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as the 'father of the atomic bomb' | Image: Twitter)
Christopher Nolan's film outperformed Greta Gerwig's Barbie by a considerable margin, claiming the title of the highest weekend grosser for a Hollywood film in India this year. It also surpassed the opening day collections of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Vin Diesel's Fast X and Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick 4.
Not only has Oppenheimer outperformed Hollywood counterparts, but it also left major Bollywood releases behind in terms of numbers. Its first-weekend collection in India is only behind Pathaan and Adipurush. Oppenheimer surpassed the collection of several Bollywood films, including Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, The Kerala Story, and Satyaprem Ki Katha, in the first three days.