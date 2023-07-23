Oppenheimer Box Office Collections Day 2: Christopher Nolan’s Film Mints Rs 31 Crores

Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy created a huge buzz much before the release of the film. The movie hit big screens on July 21 and has been faring well at the Indian box office. At the domestic box office, Oppenheimer has emerged victorious in the ‘Barbenhemier’ clash.

Oppenheimer narrates the biographical account of J. Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.

The film was released on July 21 alongside Barbie: The Movie.

The Oppenheimer makers have reserved all Imax screens globally for the film.

Oppenheimer opens to staggering numbers in India

The Christopher Nolan directorial has been able to pull massive crowds to the halls in India. The biographical drama has minted Rs 16.50 core in nett collections at the domestic box office, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The film registered an increase in business from its opening day.

On its opening day, the movie made Rs 14.50 crores. After two days, the film’s total stands at Rs 31 crore. The Cillian Murphy movie has done drastically well than the other movie released on the same day - Barbie.

Oppenheimer vs Barbie in India paints a different picture than the rest of the world

While audiences were equally excited for both movies in their own capacity, the box office clash is arguably one of the biggest. A comparison of the business of both movies in India and worldwide paints a completely different picture. Releasing the movie in both Hindi and English as well as reserving Imax screens in the country, can be attributed as factors for Oppenheimer’s success.

As per Sacnilk, Barbie has collected Rs 525 Crores worldwide while Oppenheimer lags much behind with just Rs 250 crores, in the first two days. This situation is reversed in India, where Barbie earned Rs 31 crores while Oppenheimer minted Rs 10.50 crores. The coming week remains critical for the business of both films.